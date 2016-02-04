FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. assets to track expected North Korean space launch: Carter
February 4, 2016 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. assets to track expected North Korean space launch: Carter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter answers questions after his speech at the Economic Club of Washington winter breakfast in Washington, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nevada (Reuters) - The United States will position its missile defense assets to track an expected North Korean missile launch, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Thursday.

Carter declined comment any specific plans to move a large Sea-based X-Band radar to a different location or position Navy ships in the region ahead of the launch.

He said the United States remained concerned about North Korea’s nuclear and missile development programs.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Eric Beech

