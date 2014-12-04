FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to announce nomination of next Pentagon chief on Friday: White House
#U.S.
December 4, 2014

Obama to announce nomination of next Pentagon chief on Friday: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will announce his pick for the next Secretary of Defense on Friday morning, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Thursday.

Administration sources said earlier this week that Obama has chosen Ashton Carter, the former deputy defense secretary, for the job, after Chuck Hagel resigned last month.

Earnest declined to comment on Obama’s choice, saying it was up to Obama to announce the nomination.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu

