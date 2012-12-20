FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House approves bill authorizing $633 billion in defense spending
December 20, 2012

House approves bill authorizing $633 billion in defense spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved the final version of the annual defense policy bill on Thursday, authorizing $633.3 billion in defense spending for 2013, easing limits on satellite exports and providing more Marines for embassy security.

The Republican-controlled House approved the 2013 National Defense Authorization Act by a vote of 315-107. The measure must still be approved by the Senate before it can go to President Barack Obama to be signed into law.

Reporting By David Alexander; Editing by Sandra Maler

