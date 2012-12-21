U.S. Senate backs bill authorizing $633 billion for defense in 2013

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress approved the final version of the annual defense policy bill on Friday, authorizing $633 billion in defense spending for 2013, tightening sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program and beefing up security at U.S. embassies.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 81-14 in favor the National Defense Authorization Act. The action followed approval of the legislation by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday and sent the measure to President Barack Obama for his signature.