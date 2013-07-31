US defense chief, vice chairman to brief on Pentagon budget

U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks with reporters after reading a statement on chemical weapon use in Syria during a news conference in Abu Dhabi April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral James Winnefeld will brief reporters Wednesday about the Pentagon’s strategic review of its budget given mounting pressure on U.S. military spending.

The briefing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT / 2:30 p.m. EDT), the Defense Department said in a statement.

The officials are expected to outline three potential paths that the department could take to address different levels of budget cuts from fiscal 2015 onward, according to defense officials. The briefing is not expected to get into a great level of detail about specific programs, they said.