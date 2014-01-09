FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two missile-launch crew at U.S. base in Montana suspended in drug probe
January 9, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 4 years ago

Two missile-launch crew at U.S. base in Montana suspended in drug probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two missile-launch crew members at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana have been implicated in an illegal narcotics operation and have had their access to classified information suspended, a U.S. defense official said on Thursday.

The two officers were members of the 341st Missile Wing at the base, the official said.

News of the investigation came as Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel was visiting a sister missile base in neighboring Wyoming to deliver a message about the importance of the U.S. nuclear weapons mission, which has been troubled by morale problems.

The major general in charge of U.S. intercontinental ballistic missiles was fired last year for drunken and inappropriate behavior while leading a security delegation to Moscow.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
