Police seek second charge against ex-football star Deion Sanders

Former NFL player Deion Sanders answers a question after being named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Dallas, Texas, February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

MCKINNEY, Texas (Reuters) - Police sought a second charge against former football star Deion Sanders on Thursday stemming from an altercation with his estranged wife and her friend at the couple’s home in a Dallas suburb last month.

Police officials in Prosper, Texas, said they had asked the Collin County District Attorney’s office to consider filing a charge of misdemeanor criminal mischief against the 44-year-old Hall of Famer.

Sanders had previously been charged with simple assault in connection with the April 23 incident.

“This is a result of our continuing investigation,” Prosper police said in a brief written statement. “At this time, no arrest has been made.”

Sanders told police following the incident that his estranged wife, Pilar, and her friend Diana Boswell attacked him in the bedroom of the Prosper mansion that the divorcing couple still shares.

Police arrested Pilar, 38, on suspicion of misdemeanor family assault. Further investigation lead to charges of simple assault against Sanders and Boswell.

An attorney for Pilar Sanders, Peter Schulte, said the new charge is connected to Sanders’ attempt to destroy a cell phone Boswell was using to record the altercation.

“We believe that he destroyed the property of another to conceal the evidence,” Schulte said, adding that the phone’s memory card was recovered and turned over to authorities for further investigation.

An attorney for Deion Sanders could not be reached for comment.

Both Deion and Pilar Sanders are seeking protective orders that would bar the other from the house as well as custody of the couple’s three children, ages 12, 10 and 8.

Sanders, who was known by the nicknames “Prime Time” and “Neon Deion” as star for the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys, also played professional baseball. He now works as analyst for the NFL Network.

The couple married in 1999 and starred together in an Oxygen network reality show, “Deion & Pilar: Prime Time Love.”