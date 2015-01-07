Ex-NFL cheerleader has hearing set in Delaware on rape charge

(Reuters) - A former National Football League cheerleader charged with raping a teenage boy had a hearing date set by a Delaware judge on Wednesday after she failed to reach a plea deal, a court official said.

Judge Richard Stokes reviewed the case against Molly Shattuck, 47, a former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader, with defense attorneys and a prosecutor, according to Leslie Rementer, the criminal unit judicial operations manager for Delaware’s Superior Court in Georgetown.

A plea deal was not reached, she said. A hearing is scheduled for March 23.

Shattuck was indicted in November on charges of third-degree rape, unlawful sexual contact and providing alcohol to minors, according to court documents. She has pleaded not guilty and was released on a $84,000 bail bond.

The charges stem from an alleged sexual relationship between Shattuck and one of her children’s 15-year-old classmates.

The relationship began online in May 2014 and continued through the summer, when Shattuck invited the teen, along with her children and their friends, to a vacation rental home over the Labor Day weekend.

Shattuck bought alcohol at a liquor store and performed oral sex on the victim, according to court documents. The victim later told police about the relationship.

Shattuck joined the Ravens cheerleaders in 2005, becoming the oldest NFL cheerleader in history. She cheered with the Ravens until 2007, and then coached the cheerleading squad for six years.