Dramatic turnover continues on Delaware Supreme Court

(Reuters) - Delaware Supreme Court Justice Henry duPont Ridgely will retire early next year, becoming the fourth justice in 15 months to retire from a court that plays a major role in shaping corporate law.

Ridgely joined the state’s five-member Supreme Court in 2004 after spending 20 years on Delaware’s Superior Court. He will retire on Jan. 31, according to a statement from Governor Jack Markell.

The spate of retirements began in September 2013 with the departure of Myron Steele, then the chief justice, who became the first to leave the court in nine years. He was replaced by the Leo Strine, who was elevated from the role of chancellor or chief judge on the Court of Chancery.

Delaware courts play a major role in Wall Street dealmaking as most large U.S. companies are incorporated in the state and relations with shareholders are governed by the state’s law.

Others who have retired from Delaware’s Supreme Court are Carolyn Berger and Jack Jacobs, who left following the departure of Steele.

Markell will nominate a replacement who must be confirmed by Delaware’s Senate.