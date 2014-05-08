FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dover Air Force Base in Delaware lifts lockdown
May 8, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Dover Air Force Base in Delaware lifts lockdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. Air Force Base in Delaware lifted a lockdown on Thursday after declaring personnel safe following a report of a suspicious person on base, a military spokesman said.

The lockdown at Dover Air Force Base was put in place about 10:50 a.m. EDT (1450 GMT) and called off nearly four hours later after a search of the base was completed, the spokesman said.

Personnel were told to remain in place while security and police investigated.

“We take this report very seriously and are taking the necessary precautions to investigate this matter,” Colonel Randy Huiss said in a statement.

It was not immediately known whether the suspicious person that triggered the lockdown was discovered or apprehended, the spokesman said.

Dover is home to the 436th Airlift Wing, which has more than 4,000 active-duty military and civilian employees, and the reserve 512th Airlift Wing.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Scott Malone, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Jeffrey Benkoe

