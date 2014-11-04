FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One wounded in shooting outside Delaware college residence hall
#U.S.
November 4, 2014 / 1:03 AM / 3 years ago

One wounded in shooting outside Delaware college residence hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One person was wounded on Monday in a shooting outside an off-campus residence hall at Delaware State University in Dover on Monday and the shooter was at large after fleeing the scene, a city spokeswoman said.

No one was killed in the incident, which took place in the parking lot of an off-campus residence hall after 5 p.m., said Dover spokeswoman Kay Sass. The victim was taken to a hospital, she said.

Although the shooter was still at large, it was not considered to be an active shooter situation, the university said. The campus was on lockdown Monday night, according to a university statement forwarded to Reuters by police.

Neither the university nor police released the name or gender of the victim.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
