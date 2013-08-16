Denver gunman shoots two, police searching area for explosives

DENVER (Reuters) - A gunman shot two women in a residential neighborhood in Denver on Friday, killing one, and set off a homemade bomb before he was critically wounded by police, authorities said.

Police were searching the area for more explosives.

Police Chief Robert White told reporters that police received an emergency 911 call of shots fired. After police arrived, the gunman opened fire on them and at a “makeshift incendiary device,” which ignited, White said.

Police then shot and critically wounded the gunman, he said.

One woman was found dead inside a home and a second at a different location suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said they did not immediately know the relationship between the gunman and the women.

“His intent was to hurt someone,” White said.

Denver police said they were looking for more explosives in the area. A police Twitter message read: “Chief confirms incendiary devices are propane tanks with gunpowder, possible grenades.”