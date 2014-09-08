Prosecutors join opposition to televising Colorado theater massacre trial

James Holmes sits in court for an advisement hearing at the Arapahoe County Justice Center in Centennial, Colorado June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool

DENVER (Reuters) - Prosecutors in the Colorado theater massacre case have joined lawyers for accused gunman James Holmes in opposing news media requests to televise his murder trial, a court document made public on Monday showed.

A consortium of news outlets asked Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour last month for permission to allow one television and one still camera inside the courtroom for the trial, which is set to begin in December.

Prosecutors said letting in any cameras would expose witnesses and victims to “potential abuse and humiliation” because their images would be captured forever on the Internet.

Holmes has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to opening fire inside a theater in the Denver suburb of Aurora during a midnight viewing of the Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises.”

The July 2012 shooting rampage killed 12 moviegoers and injured 70 others.

Prosecutors have charged Holmes with multiple counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder and said they would seek the death penalty for the 26-year-old if he is convicted.

Lawyers for Holmes have acknowledged that the one-time neuroscience graduate student was the sole gunman, but said he was in the midst of a psychotic episode at the time.

Public defenders said last week they opposed letting cameras into the courtroom because it could violate their client’s right to a fair trial. If cameras are allowed, they said, defense witnesses would be reluctant to testify in what was likely to turn into a “media spectacle.”

In their opposition to the request from media organizations, prosecutors argued that witnesses and victims did not choose to become involved in the case and it would be unfair to expose them to possible threats and harassment.

“If the Court grants expanded media coverage, the likenesses of victims and witnesses .... will be made available freely to the entire world – to media organizations, to bloggers, to conspiracy theorists, (and) to groups of individuals who support mass murder,” the prosecutors wrote.

If cameras are allowed, Samour should take steps to protect the identities of the witnesses, the prosecutors said.

The judge has set a Sept. 22 hearing on the issue.