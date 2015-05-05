FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado woman who stole fetus bound over for trial
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 5, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

Colorado woman who stole fetus bound over for trial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DENVER (Reuters) - A Colorado woman who police say admitted cutting a fetus from a pregnant stranger she lured with an online ad for baby clothes was bound over for trial by a judge after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Dynel Catrece Lane, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony assault and unlawful termination of a pregnancy over the attack in March on Michelle Wilkins in the town of Longmont, 30 miles north of Denver.

Lane was bound over on all charges and her arraignment was scheduled for July 24, said Catherine Olguin, spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office in Boulder.

According to court documents filed last week, Lane stabbed her 26-year-old victim, who was seven months pregnant, with shards of glass from a broken lava lamp and then performed a crude Cesarean section with a knife.

Wilkins survived the assault but her unborn baby girl died.

Police have said Lane duped her husband into believing she was pregnant, and that when he came home on the day of the attack, Lane told him she had suffered a miscarriage. They then went with the fetus to the hospital, police said.

Lane’s story unraveled after staff there became suspicious when she refused an examination, and she ultimately admitted to a detective that she had attacked Wilkins, police said.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.