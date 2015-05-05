Colorado woman who stole fetus bound over for trial

DENVER (Reuters) - A Colorado woman who police say admitted cutting a fetus from a pregnant stranger she lured with an online ad for baby clothes was bound over for trial by a judge after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Dynel Catrece Lane, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony assault and unlawful termination of a pregnancy over the attack in March on Michelle Wilkins in the town of Longmont, 30 miles north of Denver.

Lane was bound over on all charges and her arraignment was scheduled for July 24, said Catherine Olguin, spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office in Boulder.

According to court documents filed last week, Lane stabbed her 26-year-old victim, who was seven months pregnant, with shards of glass from a broken lava lamp and then performed a crude Cesarean section with a knife.

Wilkins survived the assault but her unborn baby girl died.

Police have said Lane duped her husband into believing she was pregnant, and that when he came home on the day of the attack, Lane told him she had suffered a miscarriage. They then went with the fetus to the hospital, police said.

Lane’s story unraveled after staff there became suspicious when she refused an examination, and she ultimately admitted to a detective that she had attacked Wilkins, police said.