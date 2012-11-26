FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Officials probe how mentally ill man got gun used in Alabama shooting
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 26, 2012 / 11:30 PM / in 5 years

Officials probe how mentally ill man got gun used in Alabama shooting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAY MINETTE, Alabama (Reuters) - Investigators in Alabama are trying to determine how a man with a history of mental illness obtained a gun he used to kill a sheriff’s deputy and wound another when they responded to a 911 call at his trailer, a prosecutor said on Monday

The man, 53-year-old Michael Jansen, initially opened fire from inside the trailer on Friday after three officers went to his home following a call from his mother that he was behaving erratically, according to police.

Jansen was killed in the gunfight near the southern Alabama city of Fairhope. Police said the officers, standing outside, held a lengthy conversation with him before he came out and a close-range shootout ensued on the trailer’s front porch.

Jansen had been committed to a local mental hospital at least twice in recent years, said Lt. Jud Beedy of the Baldwin County Major Crimes Task Force.

Federal law prohibits people who have been committed to a mental institution from buying guns through a licensed dealer, which are required to run a background check.

District Attorney Hallie Dixon said Jansen may have legally bought the gun from an individual owner, allowing him to avoid the check.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire and Explosives is working to trace previous owners of the gun to determine how Jansen may have acquired it, Dixon said.

Reporting by Kaija Wilkinson; Editing by Kevin Gray, Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.