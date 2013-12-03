Driver in fatal New York train crash was not drunk: NTSB

A still image taken from a MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority) video shows Hudson Line derailment recovery operations in New York December 2, 2013. REUTERS/MTA/J.P. Chan/Handout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Alcohol tests conducted on the driver of a New York commuter train that derailed on Sunday, killing four people, have come back negative, National Transportation Safety Board member Earl Weener said on Wednesday.

Drug tests were still pending, Weener told a news conference.

The seven-car Metro-North train was traveling at 82 miles per hour, nearly three times the 30-mph (48-kph) speed limit for the curved section of track where it crashed, investigators have said.

