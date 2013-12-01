FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No sign New York train crash linked to earlier derailment: investigator
December 1, 2013 / 10:49 PM / 4 years ago

No sign New York train crash linked to earlier derailment: investigator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - There is no indication the derailment of a New York suburban commuter train on Sunday that killed four people was linked to the derailment of a freight train in the same location in July, a federal investigator said.

“We will be looking at that, but at this point, we have no indication that it’s a factor,” Earl Weener, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, said in a press conference with Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday evening.

Weener said investigators would be on the scene of the crash in the New York city borough of the Bronx for seven to 10 days.

Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal

