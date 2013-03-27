Canadian Pacific train derails, spills oil in Minnesota: media

(Reuters) - A Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd train hauling crude oil has derailed in western Minnesota, spilling 20,000 gallons of oil, the Star Tribune newspaper said, citing the Associated Press.

The Otter Tail Sheriff’s Department said 14 cars of the 94-car train derailed near Parkers Prairie on Wednesday morning, the AP reported.

A spokesman for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said one heavily damaged car has spilled much of its 26,000-gallon load, the AP reported, and two others have tipped over and are leaking. The spokesman said there is no threat to ground or surface water as the ground is frozen.