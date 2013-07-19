FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan appeals state judge's order to stop Detroit bankruptcy
#U.S.
July 19, 2013 / 8:20 PM / 4 years ago

Michigan appeals state judge's order to stop Detroit bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the Detroit skyline is seen looking south up Woodward Avenue in Detroit, Michigan July 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette on Friday appealed a state judge’s declaratory judgment that the bankruptcy petition Detroit’s emergency manager filed in federal court Thursday should be withdrawn.

The appeal of Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina’s Friday order was made in the Michigan Court of Appeals on behalf of Governor Rick Snyder, according to a statement from Schuette’s office. Additional motions seeking emergency consideration were expected to be filed later on Friday, the statement added.

Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Burns

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
