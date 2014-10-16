FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit has deal with holdout creditor in bankruptcy: spokesman
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Detroit has deal with holdout creditor in bankruptcy: spokesman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Detroit reached a settlement with its final major holdout creditor, Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, a spokesman for the city’s emergency manager confirmed on Thursday.

Bill Nowling, spokesman for Kevyn Orr, said details on the settlement will be announced in U.S. Bankruptcy Court later Thursday morning. The settlement with the bond insurance company could speed up court approval of the city’s plan to exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy.

The 11th-hour deal came after the bankrupt city and FGIC, which has $1.1 billion on the line from insuring Detroit pension debt, participated in court-ordered mediation last week.

The trial on Detroit’s plan to adjust $18 billion of debt began on Sept. 2 and is now winding down, with closing arguments expected next week. After that, Judge Steven Rhodes must determine if the plan is fair to creditors and feasible for the city to enact.

Detroit reached a settlement with its fiercest opponent, bond insurer Syncora Guarantee Inc, last month.

Reporting By Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

