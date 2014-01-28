FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foundation pledges for Detroit pensions, art rise to $370 million
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 28, 2014 / 10:02 PM / 4 years ago

Foundation pledges for Detroit pensions, art rise to $370 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People enter and exit the Detroit Institute of Arts in Detroit, Michigan December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

(Reuters) - Foundations seeking to protect Detroit’s public pensions and its art museum in the city’s bankruptcy process raised their pledge total to $370 million on Tuesday with the addition of a $40 million commitment from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

A group of U.S. philanthropic foundations announced earlier this month that they were prepared to step in with funding assistance to help preserve the Detroit Institute of Arts’ collection and assist in shoring up the cash-strapped city’s employee pensions.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder followed up that commitment with a plan he unveiled last week to tap up to $350 million in state funds over 20 years for Detroit retirees.

“The Kellogg Foundation’s commitment strengthens this effort, and we are hopeful the fund will continue to attract commitments from individual donors and institutions,” said a statement from the foundation working group, which includes the Ford Foundation and the Kresge Foundation.

Kevyn Orr, Detroit’s state-appointed emergency manager who took the city to U.S. Bankruptcy Court in July, has opened the door to monetizing city-owned works at the institute, which have been appraised at as much as $867 million. Orr has also eyed severe cuts in the city workers’ retirement benefits. Detroit’s two pension funds are the city’s biggest unsecured creditors and Orr has pegged the unfunded pension liability at $3.5 billion.

Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.