Detroit's Orr, after meeting creditors, says bankruptcy still possible

DETROIT (Reuters) - Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr said he still sees a 50/50 chance the city will have to file the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.

Orr spoke after he met with holders of some $17 billion in Detroit debt and called on them to accept a substantial cut in the money they are owed.

He also announced at the meeting a moratorium on some debt service payments, which Fitch Ratings said amounted to a default on those bonds.