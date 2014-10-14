Settlement with Detroit holdout creditor close

DETROIT (Reuters) - A settlement with Financial Guaranty Insurance Co [FGIC.UL], the last major holdout creditor in Detroit’s historic bankruptcy case, is close and could be announced on Thursday, attorneys said on Tuesday.

Detroit’s attorney, Thomas Cullen at law firm Jones Day, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes that the two sides “have made substantial progress.”

“We are proceeding with a firm and active faith that we will have a deal to present to the court or announce to the court on Thursday,” Cullen said.

Alfredo Perez, FGIC’s attorney, asked the judge for a delay in putting the bond insurance company’s two witnesses on the stand until Thursday “to see if we can have a consensual deal by that time.”

FGIC, which has $1.1 billion on the line from insuring Detroit pension debt, is facing the possibility of having a minimal recovery forced upon it if a settlement is not reached and Detroit’s plan to exit bankruptcy wins court approval.

Bill Nowling, a spokesman for Detroit’s state-appointed emergency manager Kevyn Orr, said the two sides are close to an agreement.

“It is possible, and I stress, possible, the could be an agreement with FGIC by Thursday,” he said. “There is no agreement presently.”

The Detroit News has reported that an FGIC settlement will resemble the one that the city reached with another insurer, Syncora Guarantee Inc [SYCRFS.UL], which was Detroit’s fiercest opponent in the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy. That settlement included a financial recovery of 13.7 cents on the dollar and a bevy of real estate transactions encompassing a central parking garage, development options and a lease for part of a tunnel connecting the city to Canada.

Cullen indicated that the current work on a possible FGIC deal is focused on the real estate component, telling Rhodes that “two of the complications with respect to between now and Thursday morning are that there are development aspects ... and there are third-party ramifications”.

The beleaguered city’s public pensions took center stage during Tuesday’s hearing, as other holdout creditors sought to prove that claims from both the general and police and fire retirement systems were overblown.

Judge Rhodes has been conducting a hearing since Sept. 2 to determine if the city’s bankruptcy plan is fair to creditors, as well as feasible. Objectors seek to persuade him that it unfairly favors pensioners by artificially pumping up the pension liability - and therefore pensioners’ claims.

Objectors say pension investments will have better rates of return than the 6.75 percent anticipated in the plan, which would shrink the part of the pension liability that is unfunded.

Supporters of the city’s debt adjustment plan say the projected rate is on the mark, given the pension investments’ volatility and past performance, as well as national trends such as an aging workforce.

In an unusual step, Detroit reached the projected rate of return on its pension investments as part of mediation on the plan. Typically, actuaries calculate projections using variables including past performance.

An actuary called to the witness stand by objecting investors in the city’s pension debt, William Fornia, said “6.75 (percent) is too low.”

But under cross examination, Fornia also said the city’s pension investments suffered losses in 2000, 2001, 2003, 2008 and 2011.

After the 2008 financial crisis, many public pensions cut forecasts for return rates to closer to 7 percent from around 8 percent. Over the last decade the median public pension return was 7.27 percent, according to data released by Wilshire Associates in August.