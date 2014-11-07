Judge hails settlements in Detroit bankruptcy plan

DETROIT (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday confirmed Detroit’s plan to exit the biggest-ever municipal bankruptcy, praising settlements the city was able to reach with disparate creditors.

Judge Steven Rhodes said a deal that mitigates city retiree pension cuts “borders on miraculous.” He added that the high level of consensus over Detroit’s plan to shed about $7 billion of its $18 billion of debt and obligations provides strong evidence the city treated its creditors fairly.