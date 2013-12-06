FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge approves plan to fix Detroit street lights
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 6, 2013 / 9:28 PM / 4 years ago

Judge approves plan to fix Detroit street lights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - The U.S. judge managing Detroit’s bankruptcy on Friday gave the city the go-ahead to move forward with a financing plan to mend broken street lights.

Judge Steven Rhodes put off a decision on the matter last week after he was made aware of a potential conflict of interest centered around law firm Miller Canfield, which represents Detroit on certain bankruptcy matters as well as the Public Lighting Authority, created by a bill passed by the Michigan Legislature late last year.

The city and the authority did not see the dual representation as a conflict, but the authority said in a brief filed with the court this week that another firm, The Allen Law Group, was its primary legal counsel. Miller Canfield, it said, only represents the lighting authority on bond issues.

Detroit’s plan is to use $12.5 million in annual utility tax revenue to back $153 million of bonds that will be issued by the Public Lighting Authority through a Michigan agency to finance improvements to the city’s dilapidated public lighting infrastructure.

Kevyn Orr, the city’s emergency manager who filed the historic bankruptcy in July, has said one of his top priorities is to improve Detroit city services. About 40 percent of street lights in the city do not work.

The authority also plans to secure a short-term $60 million loan before the bonds are sold.

Some Detroit bond holders, bond insurers, unions and retirees objected to the transaction, arguing that the deal will leave the city with less cash to pay its creditors.

Rhodes on Tuesday formally declared Detroit bankrupt.

Reporting by Joseph Lichterman; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.