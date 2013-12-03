FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit manager calls for pension talks with city unions
December 3, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

Detroit manager calls for pension talks with city unions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr listens to a panel discussion following a news conference announcing a $20 million partnership to bring Goldman Sachs' 10,000 Small Businesses initiative to the city of Detroit, Michigan November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr on Tuesday called on unions to help bridge gaps with the city on planned pension cuts, and said all creditors need to be treated fairly during the bankruptcy process.

Detroit will seek to deliver a plan of adjustment, the city’s financial roadmap out of bankruptcy, by the end of the year, Orr told reporters in his first public remarks since U.S. Judge Steven Rhodes formally declared Detroit bankrupt earlier on Tuesday.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by David Greising and Matthew Lewis

