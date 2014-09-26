FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One dead after pedestrian bridge collapses onto Detroit highway
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 26, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

One dead after pedestrian bridge collapses onto Detroit highway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - A truck driver died on Friday after his vehicle struck a pedestrian bridge, causing it to collapse onto a Detroit highway, closing the roadway, officials said.

A second person was injured, according to Michigan State Police.

“It was actually a traffic crash,” said Michael Shaw, a lieutenant with the state police. “A cargo hauler, one of those trucks that pick up and drop off dumpsters, struck the overpass, and the bridge collapsed.”

The collapse was not the result of any structural weaknesses in the bridge, the Michigan Department of Transportation said on its official Twitter feed.

Reporting by Aaron Foley; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.