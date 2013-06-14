FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit in default if pension certificate payments not made: Fitch
June 14, 2013 / 4:43 PM / in 4 years

Detroit in default if pension certificate payments not made: Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A flag is reflected on the window of the Fitch Ratings headquarters in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Credit rating agency Fitch said it would consider Detroit to be in default if it stops making payments on certain obligations as indicated Friday by the city’s emergency manager.

Emergency manager Kevyn Orr told city creditors at a meeting on Friday that Detroit would stop making payments on some debt, including a $34 million payment on pension certificates of participation due on Friday.

“If the payment doesn’t get made, we would downgrade the rating from the current level of ‘CC’ to ‘D,’ for default,” said Arlene Bohner, Fitch’s director and manager of the Midwest/Great Lakes Tax Supported Group.

Reporting By Alison Griswold; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

