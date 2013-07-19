FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Detroit's outstanding liabilities
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 19, 2013 / 11:35 PM / 4 years ago

Factbox: Detroit's outstanding liabilities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Detroit became the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy on Thursday, opening the way for a protracted court battle between the city and its creditors.

Below is a break down of the major components of Detroit’s $18.5 billion of liabilities:

Special revenue bonds* $5.85 billion

Pension-related certificates $1.43 billion

Unlimited and limited tax general obligation bonds liabilities $1.13 billion

Swap liabilities $343.6 million

Other liabilities $300 million

Unfunded OPEB liabilities** $5.7 billion

Pension liabilities $3.5 billion

* Includes $2.82 billion in sewage bonds and $2.52 billion in water supply bonds, among other issues

** Other Post Employment Benefits, including retiree health care costs Source: City of Detroit Proposal for Creditors, June 14, 2013

Reporting by Edward Krudy; editing by Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.