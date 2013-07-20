FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Detroit's outstanding liabilities
#U.S.
July 20, 2013 / 11:59 AM / 4 years ago

Factbox: Detroit's outstanding liabilities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Detroit became the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy on Thursday, opening the way for a protracted court battle between the city and its creditors.

Below is a break down of the major components of Detroit’s $18.5 billion of liabilities:

Special revenue bonds* $5.85 billion

Pension-related certificates $1.43 billion

Unlimited and limited tax general obligation bonds liabilities $1.13 billion

Swap liabilities $343.6 million

Other liabilities $300 million

Unfunded OPEB liabilities** $5.7 billion

Pension liabilities $3.5 billion

* Includes $2.82 billion in sewage bonds and $2.52 billion in water supply bonds, among other issues

** Other Post Employment Benefits, including retiree health care costs Source: City of Detroit Proposal for Creditors, June 14, 2013

Reporting by Edward Krudy; editing by Christopher Wilson

