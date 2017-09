'Detroit' is seen on the top of an iron man-hole cover on a street in Detroit, Michigan July 27, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Detroit on Tuesday defaulted on more than $600 million of general obligation bonds deemed unsecured by the city’s emergency manager, a city spokesman said.

The move marked the second bond default by cash-strapped Detroit after Kevyn Orr, the former corporate bankruptcy attorney who has been running the city since March, announced on June 14 a moratorium on unsecured debt payments.