FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit Kennel Club cancels dog show for first time in 98 years
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
October 17, 2013 / 11:48 PM / 4 years ago

Detroit Kennel Club cancels dog show for first time in 98 years

Kevin Murphy

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A dog show that draws about 2,000 purebred dogs and 25,000 spectators each year to Detroit has been canceled after 98 years due to a lack of sponsorship, officials said Thursday.

The Detroit Kennel Club’s March show was one of only five large shows nationally where dogs were shown in competition and then lingered on the sidelines for public viewing and demonstrations, show chairman Richard Ford said.

Ford said the show attracted up to 40,000 spectators to a downtown Detroit convention center about a decade ago, but attendance has been in a gradual decline.

The cancellation was another blow for the city of Detroit, which filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history in July.

“Our shows have always been sort of to educate the public about purebred dogs,” Ford said. “We had sheep-herding demonstrations, police dogs, hunting dogs. People always enjoy it.”

Club spokeswoman Kirsten Borgstrom said dog food maker Purina ended a sponsorship three years ago. The club turned to professional fundraisers, but fell short of its needs, she said.

“We’ve vowed to take the next year to regroup and try to find additional sponsors to do another show,” Borgstrom said.

Lisa Peterson, spokeswoman for the American Kennel Club, said the show’s cancellation does not reflect a national pattern. Only the largest of shows rely on sponsors, with most depending on attendee revenue, she said.

Reporting By Kevin Murphy; Editing by David Bailey and Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.