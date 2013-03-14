FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit emergency manager says hopes to avoid bankruptcy
March 14, 2013 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

Detroit emergency manager says hopes to avoid bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Michigan Governor Rick Snyder’s selection for emergency financial manager of Detroit said on Thursday that he is hopeful for a quick turnaround of the cash-strapped city.

“My contract runs from 12 to 16 months,” Kevyn Orr, a partner at the Washington, D.C. law firm of Jones Day, told Reuters in an interview. “But I‘m hoping to get this job done quicker. I’ll be here as long as it takes. I‘m committed.”

“Hopefully (bankruptcy is) not imminent at all,” Orr said.

Reporting By Paul Lienert and Steve Neavling; Writing by Karen Pierog; Ediiting by Greg McCune

