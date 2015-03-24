FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit mother arrested over children's bodies in freezer
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 24, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

Detroit mother arrested over children's bodies in freezer

Serena Maria Daniels

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - The bodies of an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were found in the freezer of a Detroit apartment, and the mother was arrested as part of a homicide investigation, the police said on Tuesday.

A bailiff who was serving an eviction notice found the bodies in the morning, the Detroit Police Department said in a statement.

After talking to neighbors, police tracked down the mother to another apartment in the complex, where her relatives lived, police spokeswoman June West said.

Charges against the mother are pending, West said.

Police Chief James Craig was quoted in the Detroit Free Press as saying the bodies appeared to have been frozen for some time. The paper also said two other children of the arrested woman were in protective custody. West could not confirm either of those reports.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.