FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit mother arrested over children's bodies in freezer
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 25, 2015 / 3:25 AM / 2 years ago

Detroit mother arrested over children's bodies in freezer

Serena Maria Daniels

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - The bodies of an 11-year-old boy and a teenage girl were found in the freezer of a Detroit apartment on Tuesday and their mother was arrested as part of a homicide investigation, police said.

A court officer and her crew, who were carrying out an eviction, found the bodies, according to a Detroit Police Department statement and media reports.

After talking to neighbors, police tracked down the mother to another apartment in the complex, where her relatives lived, police spokeswoman June West said.

Charges against the mother are pending, West said.

West earlier said that the age of the deceased girl was 14, but later said she might have been 15.

Police Chief James Craig was quoted in the Detroit Free Press as saying the bodies appeared to have been frozen for some time and neighbors said they had not seen the children in about a year. The paper also said two other children of the arrested woman were in protective custody. West could not confirm either of those reports.

Court officer Lee Gordon told the Free Press that the freezer was just inside the door of the apartment. Deep freezers are common in many U.S. households for storing and preserving food.

Neighbors told the newspaper that they had known the children and noticed they had not been around, but did not want to pry into their neighbor’s life and ask where they had gone.

Writing by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler and Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.