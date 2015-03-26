FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S.
March 26, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Detroit mom whose children were found in freezer to face murder charges

Serena Maria Daniels

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - A Michigan magistrate judge set a bond of $1 million on Thursday for a mother of two children found dead in a freezer in a Detroit apartment, after a prosecutor said that murder charges will be filed.

Mitchelle Angela Blair, 35, is being held on charges of felony child abuse while medical examiners try to determine whether the children were murdered. Medical examiners have been delayed in performing autopsies on the frozen bodies.

The two children were identified as Blair’s daughter, Stoni Ann Blair, and son, Stephen Gage Berry, who were 13 and 9 years old when they died.

Blair, who appeared at the hearing by video, appeared unemotional and did not speak as Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Carin Goldfarb asked Magistrate Renee McDuffee to set the high bond, since two murder charges were expected. McDuffee called the alleged crimes “heinous.”

Blair’s other children, a 17-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son, are in protective custody, the prosecutor’s office said.

The bodies were found when a court officer and her crew were carrying out an eviction at the mother’s apartment. Police tracked down Blair at another apartment in the complex.

The bodies were still frozen Thursday, so autopsies could not be performed. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office will reassess the situation on Friday morning, said spokesman Ryan Bridges.

Reporting by Serena Maria Daniels; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
