Detroit mother gets life in prison over children found in freezer

DETROIT (Reuters) - A Detroit woman convicted of killing her two children, whose bodies were discovered in a freezer during an eviction, was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without parole.

Mitchelle Blair, 36, was sentenced on one count of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of felony murder, although other felony torture and child abuse charges were dismissed at the sentencing hearing, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.

An unrepentant Blair pleaded guilty last month to killing her 13-year-old daughter Stoni Blair and 9-year-old son Stephen Berry, who were found in a freezer in March by a crew carrying out an eviction order at her apartment.

Blair said her surviving son had told her that Stephen had abused him and that Stoni sexually assaulted him, although she never saw any of the abuse take place.

In court last month she called her two slain children “demons” and said: “If I had a chance to do it again, I would.”

She was accused of killing Stephen in 2012 and Stoni the following year. An autopsy found that both died from multiple blunt trauma and Stephen also had burns. A surviving daughter and son are living with a relative.

In August 2012 she had put a plastic bag over Stephen’s head, scalded him with hot water, punched him and had suspended him by his neck with a belt, but did not mean to kill him, she said.

Blair said she later suffocated Stoni with a plastic bag, poured scalding hot water on her and struck her head repeatedly.

She waived her right to a competency hearing and preliminary examination earlier in June and said she wanted to plead guilty to protect her surviving son.