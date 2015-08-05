FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit boy, 11, charged in shooting death of 3-year-old
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 5, 2015 / 11:06 PM / 2 years ago

Detroit boy, 11, charged in shooting death of 3-year-old

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An 11-year-old Detroit boy was charged with manslaughter on Wednesday in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy, prosecutors said.

The shooting happened on Monday afternoon on the city’s east side. Prosecutors said that while visiting his father’s house, the 11-year-old took a handgun from a bedroom closet and threw it out of a bedroom window into the backyard.

The boy then retrieved the gun and entered a car parked in the backyard, prosecutors said in a statement. The three-year-old went into the same car and a short time later was shot once in the face.

“I cannot remember a time where we have charged someone so young with taking a life,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, in a statement. “Very unfortunately and very tragically, the alleged facts in this case demanded it.”

The office said the charge means death was caused by a weapon aimed with intent but without malice.

She provided no further information about the shooting.

The youngster also faces a felony firearm charge. Police had initially identified the boys as brothers, however, they are now trying to determine if the boys were related, according to a CBS News report.

A police spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

A bond of $5,000 was set at a pre-trial hearing in juvenile court on Wednesday afternoon, according to Wayne County assistant prosecutor Mark Bernardi.

No names were released.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.