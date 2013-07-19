Judge selected to hear Detroit Chapter 9 bankruptcy: filing

DETROIT (Reuters) - U.S. bankruptcy judge Steven Rhodes was selected to preside over Detroit’s Chapter 9 bankruptcy case, according to a court document filed on Friday.

Rhodes was given the case by Alice Batchelder, chief judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

Rhodes has presided over the only previous Chapter 9 filing in the Eastern District of Michigan, according to a side letter included in the filing. The city of Detroit filed for Chapter 9 on Thursday, the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.