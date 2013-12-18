Detroit emergency manager, mayor-elect reach power-sharing agreement: report

Detroit mayoral candidate Mike Duggan (C) addresses his supporters after being declared the projected winner on election day in Detroit, Michigan, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - Detroit Mayor-elect Mike Duggan will control about two-thirds of city operations once he takes office next month, the Detroit News reported Wednesday.

Detroit, the largest U.S. city ever declared bankrupt, is under the control of a state-appointed emergency manager, Kevyn Orr. He and Duggan, who was elected in November, have been meeting for weeks to discuss the new mayor’s role.

Duggan, a former hospital executive, will oversee functions that are not directly related to the city’s bankruptcy case, the News reported.

He will manage the city’s economic development operations, blight removal and a slew of other departments, while Orr will oversee the finance department, contract negotiations and the Detroit Police Department, the News said.

A formal announcement of the arrangement is expected Thursday, the News reported.

Orr’s term as emergency manager ends in September, and the News said there was a possibility that Michigan Governor Rick Snyder would appoint Duggan as emergency manager to replace Orr if he thinks it is necessary.

Orr spokesman Bill Nowling and Duggan spokesman John Roach declined to comment.