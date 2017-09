'Detroit' is seen on the top of an iron man-hole cover on a street in Detroit, Michigan July 27, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - The judge overseeing Detroit’s bankruptcy case named a federal judge, Gerald Rosen, as the judicial mediator in the city’s Chapter 9 proceedings, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

Rosen would have a chance to be an authoritative voice in what is likely to be a contentious case, the biggest municipal bankruptcy filing in U.S. history.