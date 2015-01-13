Third Detroit man to stand trial for shooting death of French street artist

DETROIT (Reuters) - A judge ruled on Tuesday that a third Detroit man accused in the killing of a 23-year-old French street artist will stand trial for his 2013 shooting death, prosecutors said.

Following a hearing, Drequone Rich, 20, was bound over for trial in Wayne County Circuit Court. Last week, Judge Michael Wagner ruled that his co-defendants Jasin Curtis, 18, and Dionte Travis, 19, would stand trial.

The suspects had been losing money in a dice game when they decided to rob Bilal Berreni, who was found shot in the face on July 29, 2013, at a vacant high-rise housing project near downtown Detroit, police said.

The three men all face robbery, murder and firearms charges. A fourth suspect has also been charged but is appearing in juvenile court.

Known was by his street moniker “Zoo Project,” Paris native Berreni began painting murals at age 15. Prior to coming to Detroit, he had traveled to Tunisia to paint murals about the unrest there following the Arab Spring.

Rich will join Travis and Curtis for a court hearing on Friday.