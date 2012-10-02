Detroit police chief suspended after reports of affair with officer

DETROIT (Reuters) - Detroit Mayor Dave Bing on Tuesday suspended the city’s police chief and ordered a full investigation after media reports that he had been dating a female internal affairs officer in the department.

Police Chief Ralph Godbee Junior is the latest Detroit city leader to face accusations of a sexual relationship with a subordinate after former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his immediate predecessor as chief, Warren Evans.

“After learning of the allegations regarding Chief Ralph Godbee, I have placed him on a 30-day suspension pending a full and thorough investigation of this matter,” Bing said in a statement.

Assistant Chief Chester Logan assumed the duties and responsibilities of police chief in the interim, Bing said.

A police spokesman declined to comment on the suspension. Godbee could not be reached immediately for comment.

Court records show that Godbee filed for divorce in August and that a settlement conference has been scheduled for November 26.

ABC News in Detroit reported first on Tuesday that Godbee had been dating the internal affairs officer for about a year.

Godbee succeeded Evans in mid-2010 after Evans resigned in part due to fallout from an alleged affair with a subordinate, and one day after a local television station aired an excerpt from a video pitch he made for a possible reality TV show.

Kilpatrick, who is on trial now on public corruption charges, pleaded guilty in 2008 to obstruction of justice and resigned from office after prosecutors alleged he lied in a civil lawsuit to conceal an affair with his chief of staff.

The city of Detroit is in financial crisis and has made deep cuts in city services.