Federal prosecutor to monitor probe of fatal Detroit shooting

DETROIT (Reuters) - The chief federal prosecutor in Detroit said on Tuesday that her office would closely monitor an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Detroit man by a federal agent.

The man, who had been wanted on an armed robbery warrant, died on Monday afternoon of multiple gunshot wounds following an encounter with a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent and Detroit police, according to Khaalid Walls, spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security.

The agent was part of a multi-jurisdictional task force and is on administrative leave. Walls, who said Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General was investigating, did not give the name of the man who was shot.

The shooting prompted a protest involving more than 100 people in Detroit on Tuesday afternoon. According to media reports, the agent and the man killed were black.

U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade said in a statement that the shooting was a “tragedy” and the office offered its “deep condolences” to the family.

“Police work sometimes requires use of deadly force, but officers may use only as much force as is reasonable under the circumstances,” said McQuade. She said it was important to protect the rights of both the deceased and the officer in a situation like this.

The shooting comes at a time of increased national focus on the use of deadly force by police. Baltimore erupted in mass protests and rioting on Monday after the funeral of a black man who died of injuries after being arrested.