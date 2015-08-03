FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit boy, three, fatally shot by 11-year-old brother: report
#U.S.
August 3, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

Detroit boy, three, fatally shot by 11-year-old brother: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 3-year-old Detroit boy was fatally shot by his 11-year-old brother on Monday afternoon while the two played with a gun in their backyard, The Detroit News reported.

The two were inside a car in the yard when the shot was fired, the newspaper said, citing Detroit police.

Detroit Police Officer Nicole Kirkwood confirmed to Reuters that a 3-year-old was shot in the head by an 11-year-old in a vehicle, but could not provide the younger child’s condition or their relationship.

No names were released, and no other information was immediately available.

The Detroit News noted that two others were killed in the city in recent months while someone played with a gun - a 14-year-old boy fatally shot a 14-year-old girl in January, and a 9-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in December.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski

