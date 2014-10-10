Case against Detroit policeman who shot child ends in second mistrial

DETROIT (Reuters) - A judge declared a second mistrial on Friday in the case of a Detroit police officer who fatally shot a sleeping girl during a raid in 2010, after a jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Cynthia Gray Hathaway declared a mistrial in the case of officer Joseph Weekley, who faced a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm in the death of Aiyana Stanley-Jones. A previous trial also ended in a mistrial.

Wayne County Prosecutor spokeswoman Maria Miller said the office has not decided whether to try the case again. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.

Weekley’s retrial came as the shooting of an unarmed black teenager by a white officer in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Missouri, led to weeks of protests, some violent, and inflamed a national discussion over police use of force.

Weekley also had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting, a charge that the judge tossed out before closing arguments.

Detroit police had been searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting when they stormed a building where the girl was sleeping. The suspect was apprehended and later sentenced to life in prison. Aiyana’s father, Charles Jones, was convicted of providing him the murder weapon.