Detroit did not bargain with all unions: labor chief

Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr waits to address the media during a news conference about filing bankruptcy for the city of Detroit in Detroit, Michigan July 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - The head of a Detroit labor union said on Monday that the city’s state-appointed emergency manager did not negotiate with all of the 33 unions in a coalition representing most of the city’s civilian workforce.

Al Garrett, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 25, contested statements by Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr that he bent over backwards to work with creditors, including the city’s pension funds, before filing a bankruptcy petition for Detroit in federal court on Thursday.