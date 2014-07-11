FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit Zoo caring for 30 animals recovered from garage
July 11, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

Detroit Zoo caring for 30 animals recovered from garage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - More than two dozen animals, including some exotic species, have been recovered from a residential garage in suburban Detroit and taken to the Detroit Zoo for care, the zoo said on Thursday.

The animals were found in small cages in the garage on Wednesday after an animal control officer found a coati wandering in a neighborhood in Warren, Michigan, the zoo said.

“The conditions these animals were being kept in were deplorable,” Elizabeth Arbaugh, the zoo’s curator of mammals, said in a statement, adding they appeared to be in relatively good health considering the environment.

The animals confiscated included two white-nosed coatis, two ring-tailed lemurs and three fennec foxes, along with rabbits and birds, the zoo said.

Some of the animals are under quarantine and others were being transferred to the Michigan Humane Society, the zoo said. Permanent placement for the animals had yet to be determined, it said.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Peter Cooney

