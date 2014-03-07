FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio Attorney General DeWine in hospital after falling ill
March 7, 2014 / 7:48 PM / 4 years ago

Ohio Attorney General DeWine in hospital after falling ill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine collapsed during a speaking engagement on Friday and was taken to a Cincinnati hospital, his office said in a statement.

DeWine, 67, a former two-term U.S. senator, was elected Ohio’s attorney general in 2010. The statement said DeWine was, “as a precaution ... taken to The Christ Hospital to be evaluated.”

The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper reported that DeWine was alert after passing out during the speaking event.

DeWine’s office oversaw a grand jury investigation into a cover-up by school officials in Steubenville after two football players were accused of rape last year.

DeWine, a Republican, is running for re-election in November.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Gunna Dickson

