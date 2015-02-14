Inmate shot during altercation in restroom at Texas airport

(Reuters) - A law enforcement officer shot and wounded an inmate Friday evening during a confrontation in the restroom of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to airport officials.

No flight schedules had been affected by the shooting inside the bathroom near gate C10, where the security checkpoint will be closed until Saturday morning, airport spokesman David Magana said.

The shooting around 5 p.m. local time (CST) involved one of two officers from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Department in Oklahoma who were escorting a prisoner through the airport, Magana said.

The officer fired his weapon twice during the scuffle, and the inmate was shot once in the hand, Magana said.

“The suspect then fled the restroom and ran from the departure area of the terminal to the public side, a distance of about 100 feet before being apprehended by the Tulsa County officers near the C-10 checkpoint,” Magana said.

Both the inmate and the officer were transported to Parkland Hospital in Dallas by ambulance, Magana said. No other injuries were reported.

No information was released about any injuries the officer sustained or the condition of either man.

Several arriving flights were rerouted to other gates, but departing flights were not affected, Magana said.